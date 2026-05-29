Dallas principal removed after reprimanding Black students appointed as principal of another school

A Dallas high school principal removed from a school after a racial controversy last fall has been appointed to lead another campus

Award-winning principal Chandra Hooper Barnett was named the new leader of Lincoln High School, a magnet school in southern Dallas whose student population is more than 70% Black. It comes several months after the district removed her as principal of Woodrow Wilson High School after she allegedly called a meeting of only Black students to reprimand them for their academic performance.

A t the time- Hooper Barnett – who is African American– said it was never her intent to cause harm to any group of students.

KERA reached out to Hooper-Barnett for an interview but did not receive a response.

In a statement, the district said it remains focused on student outcomes and will keep making decisions “in the best interest of our students.”

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .