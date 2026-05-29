© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas principal removed after reprimanding Black students appointed as principal of another school

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:02 AM CDT
front of brick school building
Bill Zeeble
/
KERA
Chandra Hooper Barnett has returned to Dallas ISD's Lincoln High as its new principal. Last fall, she was removed from Woodrow Wilson High after the district said she "would not return" to the campus

A Dallas high school principal removed from a school after a racial controversy last fall has been appointed to lead another campus

Award-winning principal Chandra Hooper Barnett was named the new leader of Lincoln High School, a magnet school in southern Dallas whose student population is more than 70% Black. It comes several months after the district removed her as principal of Woodrow Wilson High School after she allegedly called a meeting of only Black students to reprimand them for their academic performance.

At the time- Hooper Barnett – who is African American– said it was never her intent to cause harm to any group of students.

KERA reached out to Hooper-Barnett for an interview but did not receive a response.

In a statement, the district said it remains focused on student outcomes and will keep making decisions “in the best interest of our students.”

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Education Dallas ISDRace & Culturepublic schools
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
See stories by Bill Zeeble
Related Content