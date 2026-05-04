Voters approve Propositions A and B for Arlington ISD

On Saturday, voters in Arlington ISD approved Propositions A and B but dismissed Proposition C by a 52% margin. Results show each measure passed with about 59% support.

Proposition A designates nearly $439 million for a new South Davis Elementary School, an additional elementary school, a dedicated facility for the 18PLUSS vocational program, repairs to aging buildings, technical equipment, buses, and safety enhancements. Proposition B sets aside more than $30 million for teacher and instructional technology. The defeated Proposition C would have provided $31 million for artificial turf at baseball and softball fields, as well as new athletic equipment and storage.

Superintendent Matt Smith said the district is extremely grateful to the families and residents who came out to vote.

“This is a great day for Arlington ISD,” Smith said. "The approval of Propositions A and B in Bond 2026 means we can improve aging facilities and equipment and ensure our students have the exceptional learning environments they deserve for years to come.”

While the state provides limited funding for facilities, Texas law requires bond funds be used only for voter-approved projects, not daily operations. With the measures approved, the district will immediately begin the bidding process and finalize construction timelines. A Bond Oversight Committee of community members will also be established to ensure transparency.

"We value the trust our community has placed in us, and we will work hard to be good stewards of every dollar,” Smith said. “We will keep you informed every step of the way as we move forward with Bond 2026. We will continue to engage with our community to listen, learn, and determine the best path forward. Our commitment to our students remains unchanged."

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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