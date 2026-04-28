Fort Worth ISD to decide on school closures and staff layoffs

Following a recent state takeover and overhaul, the Fort Worth ISD is weighing significant budget cuts. One major proposal includes the closure of the International Newcomer Academy, a specialized campus for immigrant and refugee students in grades six through nine who are learning English.

District leadership has suggested shuttering the academy this June as part of an updated facility master plan, according to documents for tonight's board meeting .

Beyond the school closure, the district faces widespread personnel reductions. According to the Fort Worth Report a separate agenda item details substantial staffing cuts within emergent bilingual programs, specifically targeting district-level leadership and coordinators. This has raised alarms regarding the future management of newcomer services if the campus is dissolved.

Faiha Al-Atrash, the academy's community and parents coordinator, informed the Fort Worth Report that staff were only notified of the potential closure late last Friday. In response, the district has invited families to a Tuesday meeting to discuss the proposal with officials.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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