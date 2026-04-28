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Fort Worth ISD to decide on school closures and staff layoffs

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published April 28, 2026 at 9:02 AM CDT
Chairs sit vacant during a Fort Worth ISD board meeting on Oct. 28, 2025.
Maria Crane
/
Fort Worth Report/CatchLight Local/Report for America
Tonight the Fort Worth ISD board will decide on whether to close a school and lay off staff.

Following a recent state takeover and overhaul, the Fort Worth ISD is weighing significant budget cuts. One major proposal includes the closure of the International Newcomer Academy, a specialized campus for immigrant and refugee students in grades six through nine who are learning English.

District leadership has suggested shuttering the academy this June as part of an updated facility master plan, according to documents for tonight's board meeting.

Beyond the school closure, the district faces widespread personnel reductions. According to the Fort Worth Report a separate agenda item details substantial staffing cuts within emergent bilingual programs, specifically targeting district-level leadership and coordinators. This has raised alarms regarding the future management of newcomer services if the campus is dissolved.

Faiha Al-Atrash, the academy's community and parents coordinator, informed the Fort Worth Report that staff were only notified of the potential closure late last Friday. In response, the district has invited families to a Tuesday meeting to discuss the proposal with officials.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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Education educationpublic educationFort Worth ISDTEA
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
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