Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Karen Molinar won’t continue under state takeover

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Karen Molinar told staff and families Wednesday that she will no longer lead the district after Texas completes its search for a new superintendent.

In a letter to the school community, Molinar said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath informed her that the interview process for the district’s next leader is complete and that she will not remain as superintendent.

“I was extended an invitation by TEA and participated in the interview process,” Molinar wrote. “Commissioner Morath has provided me notification that the interview process is complete, and I will not be continuing as the superintendent of Fort Worth ISD.”

Molinar, who spent about three decades in FWISD, said she will remain in the role for now as Morath prepares to install new leadership as part of the state’s takeover of the district.

The leadership change comes months after the commissioner ordered the state intervention in October, citing years of low academic performance and a campus that received five consecutive failing accountability grades under Texas’ school rating system.

Morath said the decision to move forward with new leadership reflects the scale of changes the district needs during the turnaround.

“This decision is not a reflection of Dr. Molinar’s leadership but made with consideration for the scope of changes and improvements needed to better serve all students in the district,” he said in a statement.

Under state law, the commissioner can replace locally elected trustees with a state-appointed board of managers and select a new superintendent to lead the district during the turnaround.

Morath already appointed Christopher Ruszkowski as conservator to oversee Fort Worth ISD’s transition to state control. The commissioner is expected to name the board of managers and superintendent in the coming weeks.

Molinar became superintendent in March 2025 after serving as interim leader. Some educators and city leaders urged the state to keep her at the helm during the takeover process.

In her letter, Molinar pointed to recent initiatives launched during her tenure, including the district’s strategic plan, literacy efforts and new instructional framework.

“I believe in the transformative work we have done in our short time together as a community to improve the quality of education for our students,” she wrote.

Despite the upcoming leadership transition, Molinar urged teachers and staff to remain focused on students.

“We must continue the daily delivery of high-quality instruction for every student,” she wrote. “Stay student focused, our students deserve nothing less.”

She will remain superintendent until the agency provides further guidance about the leadership transition, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated frequently.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

