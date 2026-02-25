14 seeking spot on Lake Worth ISD’s state-appointed board, only 4 live in school district

Just more than a dozen community members want to serve on Lake Worth ISD’s state-appointed board of managers as compared to the nearly 300 who applied for Fort Worth’s.

Texas Education Agency officials received 14 applications for Lake Worth ISD’s board with only four living inside district boundaries, according to agency data.

Such a limited pool will shape how Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath proceeds with the board for the 3,200-student district that’s under a state takeover because of persistent failing academic performance.

The managers will assume full governing authority while locally elected trustees remain in office without power.

Board President Tammy Thomas said the small number of in-district applicants reflects longstanding gaps in the community’s involvement with Lake Worth schools.

“With the lack of support in the district, and you see not many people at board meetings, I’m not surprised that there were this few,” Thomas said. She added, “I’m OK with them taking (applications from) people outside of the district.”

The Fort Worth Report requested the names of those seeking to serve on the board of managers.

Eight applicants are women and six are men, according to the demographic information that was disclosed. About 31% have or had children enrolled in Lake Worth schools, and a similar share have worked in the district.

Thomas said several residents initially expressed interest in serving as a manager but later backed out after learning the role required significant training and time commitments.

“They see that there’s more involved than just being on a board,” Thomas said. “A lot of people that I know backed out.”

Texas Education Agency officials indicated they expect to appoint either five or seven managers for Lake Worth, Superintendent Mark Ramirez said during the district’s Feb. 16 meeting. Previous Texas school district takeovers typically had five-member boards of managers, including in Edgewood, Southside, Marlin and Shepherd.

Lake Worth ISD has seven elected trustees.

Applicants must attend a two-day governance training for consideration. Trustees were told the managers and a new superintendent will be announced at the same time this spring, likely in April or May.

Morath ordered the takeover in December after years of students scoring low on state tests, including at the Marilyn Miller Language Academy that had five consecutive F academic accountability ratings from the state.

Morath appointed conservator Andrew Kim in January. Kim, a former superintendent, oversees and directs — as necessary — the actions of the superintendent, principals and trustees, reporting to the agency on governance activity and academic progress.

Once seated, appointed managers will oversee budgets, policy and academic improvement efforts while the state directs the district in improving learning for children.

Morath has said he will also appoint managers for the nearly 68,000-student Fort Worth ISD.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.