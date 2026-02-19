UT Regents could change how controversial topics are taught

University of Texas Regents on Thursday will consider how “controversial” topics are taught within the UT system.

New guidance being discussed during the board’s two-day Austin meeting doesn’t define controversy, but states instructors must “exclude unrelated controversial or contested matters” from course material.

“When a course includes controversial and contested issues, instructors shall ensure a broad and balanced approach to the discussion and teaching of these issues.”

The chancellor and executive vice chancellor recommend the changes.

The standards stem in part from a new law, Senate Bill 37, that gives more control to a school’s appointed governing board, and less to the faculty. It comes as the state asserts more influence on college classrooms.

Supporters of the law say it eliminates some unnecessary classes students must take.

UT El Paso political science student Paula Martinez told the House Higher Education Committee last May that some of her “required courses” pushed liberal views all unrelated to her major.

“I believe college should be about critical thinking, not ideological conformity. Yet, in my experience, I've never been assigned a conservative, moderate, or even classical liberal perspective,” she said. That's not education, it's indoctrination."

But opponents of the new guidance worry it will lead to censorship.

Ravi Prakash teaches computer science at the University of Texas at Dallas. He’s also a former Faculty Senate member.

He said he believes limiting controversial topics will diminish a students’ education.

“If students don’t know how to engage in such complex topics in college,” he said, “where will they learn?”

