Conservator named to oversee Lake Worth schools amid state takeover

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath on Thursday named Andrew Kim as a conservator of Lake Worth schools, moving the state takeover of the 3,200-student district into its next phase.

Kim, a former superintendent who is a co-conservator of an El Paso-area district, begins serving immediately, according to Morath’s Jan. 8 letter to Superintendent Mark Ramirez and the Lake Worth ISD board.

“Having served in district leadership during times of change, I understand both the urgency and care this work requires,” Kim said in a statement shared by the Texas Education Agency. “This appointment is an opportunity to apply that experience thoughtfully, with a clear focus on supporting students, strengthening operations and positioning the district for long-term success.”

Morath’s letter follows a Dec. 19 informal review with Lake Worth ISD trustees in Austin. After considering information submitted by the district, Morath wrote, he is “affirming” the appointment of both a board of managers and a conservator “in the best interest of the students of Lake Worth ISD.”

The intervention is tied to years of academic underperformance at Marilyn Miller Language Academy.

Morath wrote that Lake Worth’s locally elected trustees were unable to address deficiencies that led to five consecutive unacceptable state academic accountability ratings at the campus, which last met an acceptable performance standard during the 2016-17 school year.

Lake Worth ISD officials said they accept the state’s decision and will continue working with the agency during the transition. In a statement, district leaders emphasized that schools will remain open and that teachers and staff will continue their work with students.

“We accept the TEA’s decision and view this as an opportunity to accelerate our progress,” Ramirez said. “Our focus remains clear: supporting teachers, improving instruction and doing what’s best for kids.”

Kim is not a new figure to Lake Worth ISD leaders. He attended a recent board meeting alongside former Dallas schools chief Michael Hinojosa, who was brought in this fall to advise the district as it sought to stave off state intervention.

Kim and Hinojosa serve together as conservators in Socorro ISD, where they have cited progress toward exiting such state oversight, according to El Paso Matters.

District officials said Kim will work alongside leadership to monitor improvement plans and ensure accountability as Lake Worth continues carrying out academic reforms, particularly in foundational literacy and math.

As conservator, Kim’s role includes overseeing and directing — as necessary — the actions of the superintendent, principals and the district’s governance team, reporting to the agency on governance activity and academic progress. He will attend board meetings, including executive sessions.

The district will pay for Kim’s services, Morath wrote. The conservator’s rate is $250 per hour and $50 per hour for travel, plus necessary travel expenses.

Morath warned that failure to make timely payments could result in amounts being deducted from the district’s funds.

He will announce who the board of managers and superintendent will be in future correspondence, he wrote.

He noted that the district may request an administrative review through the State Office of Administrative Hearings. A petition must be received no later than Jan. 23, according to the agency. Morath noted that any review does not pause enforcement, meaning the conservator appointment takes effect regardless of a review.

Board President Tammy Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The TEA application process for prospective board of managers members and superintendent candidates is ongoing, Morath wrote, and interested community members are directed to apply through the agency’s website. Applications are due Jan. 31.

A community meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14, with the time and location to be announced.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

