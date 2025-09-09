FWISD lagged on asking parents for health consent forms after new Texas law, families say

A new Texas law requires that students have consent to see a school nurse, but FWISD officials didn’t send out such forms until Sept. 5, four days after the law took effect.

A pop-up message on Fort Worth ISD’s website carries a sense of urgency: “Action required.”

Parents who visit the page are told they must sign the consent forms before students can see a nurse, receive medication or have screenings on campus. It’s part of the law that requires such forms for health services and student clubs.

Fort Worth ISD families received an email about club and counseling consent on Aug. 29, parents told the Fort Worth Report, but it wasn’t until Sept. 5 that they were notified about the health services form.

For some Fort Worth parents, the split rollout of notifications led to confusion.

“Everybody assumed that it was specifically for (students) who were already needing services, whether that was special education, or (Individualized Education Program),” said Lupe Lynch, Fort Worth ISD’s Council of PTAs officer. “And so I just made sure that everybody understood that it was for (all students).”

Parent Laurie George said she was called by FWISD officials when her child needed a Band-Aid because the nurse could not provide basic care without the signed health form.

“For me, it was more of a pain,” George said. “Like, you need my signature to administer common care and courtesy?”

In a statement, FWISD spokesperson Jessica Becerra said district officials are “continuously working to ensure compliance with new legislation” and have shared the forms. She added the district is reviewing Texas Education Agency guidance and expects further updates this week.

The new law requires schools to collect two separate sets of parental permissions:

Health services: Parents must sign an annual consent form before their child can access routine nurse visits, medications or screenings. Additionally, specific consent is required for psychological exams or other nonroutine services.

Clubs and counseling: Parents must give written permission before a student joins any authorized club. The law bans districts from sponsoring clubs based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Fort Worth’s second-largest district, Northwest ISD, sent families links to forms Aug. 28.

“School districts across Texas were awaiting legal guidance to ensure they fully complied with the law,” Northwest ISD spokesperson Anthony Tosie said in a statement, adding that the district worked to prepare forms that would be easy for families to complete and staff to verify.

Northwest ISD reported that, as of Sept. 8, 58% of families had completed their forms, with only about 1% denying consent. Nurses and counselors in the district were trained over the summer to provide services to those without a form only in emergencies or when legally required, such as in cases of suspected abuse, Tosie said.

Fort Worth ISD did not provide numbers on how many parents have submitted forms.

Superintendents must certify in a public meeting that their districts are in compliance with the law by Sept. 30.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.