Child Care Associates to resume Head Start after feds confirm funding

Child Care Associates is resuming Head Start programming.

The federal government confirmed June 30 grant funding for the upcoming school year — a move that also allows Tarrant County’s largest early childhood provider to retain staff and avoid layoffs.

The funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ensures that Head Start and Early Head Start services will continue for about 900 children and families across Tarrant County, officials said in a June 30 statement.

“We are both humbled and grateful for this investment entrusted to us to continue our longstanding tradition of providing accessible care and exceptional learning for young children,” said Kara Waddell, president and CEO of Child Care Associates. “It’s exciting for the opportunities it brings to eligible children and families.”

Child Care Associates paused its Head Start programs in June and issued federally required layoff notices to staff following delays in the grant process. Officials told the Report at the time that the notices were required by law and would not result in actual job losses.

Now, with funding in place, classes for infants and toddlers are set to begin July 28, and preschool programming will resume Aug. 11.

“Never been more proud of our Child Care Associates team. This investment is essential for Child Care Associates to sustain the employment of highly qualified educators and support staff,” Waddell said.

Child Care Associates operates nearly 20 early education campuses in Tarrant County. Its Head Start and Early Head Start programs offer free care and instruction to low-income families, including children in foster care and those experiencing homelessness.

About 82% of 3- and 4-year-olds who attend a Child Care Associates program meet Texas kindergarten-readiness standards, according to the organization.

Students show accelerated progress in language, literacy and math and benefit from locally made meals served family style, Waddell said.

With the funds, Child Care Associates also provides home visiting support for infants and toddlers whose families prefer to keep them at home.

“Together with our community partners, we help ensure these children and families can access the early support needed to grow healthy and developmentally strong,” Waddell said.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

