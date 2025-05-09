© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas ISD shrinks deficit but still faces budget uncertainties

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published May 9, 2025 at 5:05 AM CDT
A purple and white sign on the exterior of the Dallas ISD - Linus D. Wright Administration Building
Jacob Wells
/
KERA
Dallas ISD has lessened its budget deficit by millions of dollars from last year. The district is watching to see if more school funding and teacher raises will pass in the legislature.

As bills to increase public school funding statewide are still making their way through the Texas Legislature, districts like Dallas are looking for ways to dig themselves out of a financial hole.

During a Dallas school board briefing Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos told trustees he expects the projected budget deficit of $187 million to shrink to $104 million by September.

“We have made some great strides in reducing the overall deficit by close to 83 million dollars,” he said. “We're headed in the right direction.”

It’s not been easy: The district cut 86 positions as well as millions of dollars in office supplies and services from contractors. As deficits have grown, so have property values and property taxes, which fund schools.

State law requires property wealthy districts, Dallas included, to send some of its property tax money to Austin, for redistribution to property poor districts. This system, known as Robin Hood, or recapture, is meant to equitably fund education statewide.

It’s rubbed some school board members the wrong way, including trustee Camille White. Dallas will send $104 million back to Austin this year — $44 more million than last year. It’s contributing to the district’s deficit.

“A lot of our school districts are considered wealthy and we're sending money back to the state. But a lot of us need that recapture money to help our own students, she said. “The Robin Hood, aka recapture, they’re actually robbing the hood.”

Despite the deficit, next year’s budget includes raises for all employees, from teachers and cafeteria workers to custodians and bus drivers. Raises will range from 2.2% to 3.6%.

Dallas ISD will pass its proposed budget later this month.

Now administrators and trustees wait for lawmakers to finalize their budgets. House Bill 2 could bring more than $7.5 billion to districts and raise per-student allotments. Another bill will hike teacher salaries, and yet another could affect debt and taxes.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Education Dallas ISDSchool BudgetTexas Legislature89th Texas Legislature
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
See stories by Bill Zeeble
Related Content