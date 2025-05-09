Dallas ISD shrinks deficit but still faces budget uncertainties

As bills to increase public school funding statewide are still making their way through the Texas Legislature, districts like Dallas are looking for ways to dig themselves out of a financial hole.

During a Dallas school board briefing Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos told trustees he expects the projected budget deficit of $187 million to shrink to $104 million by September.

“We have made some great strides in reducing the overall deficit by close to 83 million dollars,” he said. “We're headed in the right direction.”

It’s not been easy: The district cut 86 positions as well as millions of dollars in office supplies and services from contractors. As deficits have grown, so have property values and property taxes, which fund schools.

State law requires property wealthy districts, Dallas included, to send some of its property tax money to Austin, for redistribution to property poor districts. This system, known as Robin Hood, or recapture, is meant to equitably fund education statewide.

It’s rubbed some school board members the wrong way, including trustee Camille White. Dallas will send $104 million back to Austin this year — $44 more million than last year. It’s contributing to the district’s deficit.

“A lot of our school districts are considered wealthy and we're sending money back to the state. But a lot of us need that recapture money to help our own students, she said. “The Robin Hood, aka recapture, they’re actually robbing the hood.”

Despite the deficit, next year’s budget includes raises for all employees, from teachers and cafeteria workers to custodians and bus drivers. Raises will range from 2.2% to 3.6%.

Dallas ISD will pass its proposed budget later this month.

Now administrators and trustees wait for lawmakers to finalize their budgets. House Bill 2 could bring more than $7.5 billion to districts and raise per-student allotments. Another bill will hike teacher salaries , and yet another could affect debt and taxes.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .