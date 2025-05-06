UTA seeks to increase enrollment, offer more housing and expand research in updated plan

University of Texas at Arlington plans to make huge strides in research, faculty recruitment, enrollment goals and additional campus housing amenities over the next five to 10 years.

University officials made that vision clear in their latest update to UTA’s campus master plan. The University of Texas System Board of Regents will consider an update to the plan at their meeting May 7-8.

“The boldest dreams need a visionary and ambitious plan if they are to be realized,” stated UTA President Jennifer Cowley in a letter in the UT System board agenda book. “This Campus Master Plan Update is just that — a strategic framework that will guide the evolution of our university’s physical spaces over the next 10 to 20 years, supporting our mission of excellence in education, research, and community engagement.”

The updated master plan aligns with UTA’s 2030 strategic plan, “Shared Dreams, Bright Future.” The university is dreaming big with an expanded footprint of an already expansive university on 420 acres, over 100 buildings and more than 7 million square feet of facilities. The plan projects nearly double research expenditures in the next five years, from $155 million to $300 million. Also by 2030, the university plans to hire 100 additional faculty and researchers as part of its Rise 100 initiative.

Enrollment is expected to break 50,000 students over the next decade, with current enrollment near 41,000 and plans to increase it by 10,000. Those students will have more spots to rest their heads, too, with 3,000 campus housing beds to be added in the next decade.

The Campus Master Plan Update was conducted in three phases over 18 months, with completion in early 2025, according to the update. The major focus of the plan is the Arlington campus, though officials are already making progress with the UTA West campus in far west Fort Worth. That campus is expected to begin welcoming students in 2028.

With focus groups, surveys, meetings and stakeholder input, university officials fine-tuned the plan.

“I want to thank the efforts of more than 400 students, faculty, staff, alumni and community stakeholders for their input and dedication over the past 18 months that have led to the development of a data-driven roadmap that balances visionary growth with practical strategies,” said Cowley in a statement to the Report. “(The plan) both reflects our Maverick spirit as well as positions UTA to build on its momentum as a nationally recognized research university.”

Some of the plans are already in motion. Maverick Hall, a new 200,000-square-foot student housing facility, is projected to open in fall 2025. With a projected budget of $116 million, it will add over 650 beds. The life sciences building is undergoing a $180 million renovation with anticipated completion in fall 2027.

The university center will renovate and expand with anticipated completion in summer 2028. In the near term, officials are also planning to construct a performing arts center and an updated library mall with outdoor gathering space and a shaded area. There is also a focus on improving walkability, from extending a pedestrian mall to building a transit hub on Abram Street.

Shomial Ahmad is a higher education reporter for the Fort Worth Report, in partnership with Open Campus. Contact her at shomial.ahmad@fortworthreport.org.

The Report’s higher education coverage is supported in part by major higher education institutions in Tarrant County, including Tarleton State University, Tarrant County College, Texas A&M-Fort Worth, Texas Christian University, Texas Wesleyan University, the University of Texas at Arlington and UNT Health Science Center.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.