Northwest ISD budget remains $965K short following $15M in cuts to staff, programs

After eliminating around 100 positions and restructuring multiple student programs, Northwest ISD remains nearly $1 million short of closing its $16 million deficit for the 2025-26 school year.

During an April 7 board meeting, district officials said they’ve made more than $15 million in budget cuts — including significant reductions in staff, fine arts programs and central administration — but are still working to identify the final $965,353.

“We’ve cut really deep,” said Jonathan Pastusek, the district’s chief financial officer. “We didn’t maybe cut to the bone, but we’ve cut really deep, and we’re still at a deficit.”

The remaining shortfall follows months of districtwide cost-cutting efforts that began after voters rejected a tax rate increase last November. Since then, administrators have moved to increase class sizes, eliminate teaching positions and reduce support staff and campus programming.

Pastusek said the district’s original $16 million deficit stems largely from stagnant state funding. The state’s basic allotment — the per-student funding amount — has not increased since 2019, even as inflation has risen by 23%.

“If we were to stay where we were in 2019, that’s $64 million that I would have, additional, to be where I was in 2019,” Pastusek told trustees.

So far, the district has identified more than $11.6 million in payroll reductions:

Secondary staffing cuts totaling $4.6 million.

Fine arts staffing reductions totaling $1.1 million.

Central administration, support and frozen positions totaling $5.9 million.

At the campus level, 30 high school and 21 middle school teaching positions have been eliminated through attrition. The district also reduced 42 support staff roles and 14 fine arts positions, according to a presentation from Pastusek and Kim Barker, assistant superintendent for human resources.

Northwest ISD expects to eliminate a total of 36 high school teachers and 23 middle school teachers as part of the final staffing alignment.

“This is not something we want to celebrate, we want to take care of our people,” Barker said. “Put the human in human resources and make sure that we’re taking care of them the best we can.”

Some fine arts and elective teachers are being reassigned to other roles as vacancies emerge. Paraeducator reallocations, especially in elementary schools, are ongoing.

In addition to staffing, the district has trimmed $3.35 million in non-payroll expenses — exceeding its $3 million target.

Savings came from renegotiated vendor contracts, reductions in technology and software subscriptions and scaling back department budgets and programs.

Pastusek credited department leaders across curriculum and instruction, operations and technology for identifying contract and program cuts.

Still, questions remain over additional classes and electives that may not be offered next school year — including some foreign language or upper-level courses with lower enrollment. Administrators said such courses may be restructured under career and technical education pathways to preserve funding.

“There shouldn’t be many other programs that you’re not already aware of that we’re removing,” Pastusek said.

Trustees and administrators repeatedly emphasized the role of the Texas Legislature in shaping the district’s financial future.

With lawmakers still debating how — or whether — to increase per-student funding, Northwest ISD leaders say they’re operating in uncertainty. Final legislative decisions will affect the district’s ability to offer staff raises and adopt a balanced budget.

Board members expressed frustration over the state’s timeline, which delays key funding information until after school districts must adopt budgets and tax rates.

Pastusek agreed.

“It’s hard to make decisions when you’re not going to know the funding,” he said.

Despite the remaining $965,000 gap, Pastusek said the district will find a solution. The district still has a fund balance available, but leaders want to avoid dipping into reserves if possible.

“Failure is not an option,” Pastusek said. “So we will find the $965,000.”

The board is expected to revisit staffing and budget discussions in May, with a final budget vote scheduled for June.

Final certified property values — which determine the local tax base — will be released in July.

