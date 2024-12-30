© 2025 KERA News
Lewisville ISD fires 2 coaches after investigation into improper eligibility form

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published December 30, 2024 at 1:47 PM CST
Lewisville Independent School District
/
Screenshot
Mario Toby Martin and John Sutton were fired after Lewisville High School self reported an athlete's improper eligibility form.

Lewisville ISD voted unanimously to fire two coaches during a closed session at a special board meeting earlier this month after an investigation into an improperly completed student transfer eligibility form.

Lewisville High School first self-reported the improperly completed Previous Athletic Participation Form in November, the Dallas Morning News reported. As a result of the violation, the state-ranked boys basketball team was forced to forfeit four wins in which the player participated.

Head coach Mario Toby Martin was placed on administrative leave while the district conducted its investigation, LISD told the News. He has since been taken off the school’s website.

Basketball coach John Sutton was also named during the board meeting but was not initially placed on leave during the investigation. Sutton’s name remained on the school’s website as of Dec. 30.

A PAPF is required by the University Interscholastic League to verify a transfer student’s eligibility for varsity sports at their new school, according to the UIL website.

The coaches could not be reached for comment Monday. The school district is closed through the holidays, and a district spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

Tags
Education Lewisville ISDAthletes UIL
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
See stories by Penelope Rivera
