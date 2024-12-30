Lewisville ISD fires 2 coaches after investigation into improper eligibility form

Lewisville ISD voted unanimously to fire two coaches during a closed session at a special board meeting earlier this month after an investigation into an improperly completed student transfer eligibility form.

Lewisville High School first self-reported the improperly completed Previous Athletic Participation Form in November, the Dallas Morning News reported. As a result of the violation, the state-ranked boys basketball team was forced to forfeit four wins in which the player participated.

Head coach Mario Toby Martin was placed on administrative leave while the district conducted its investigation, LISD told the News. He has since been taken off the school’s website.

Basketball coach John Sutton was also named during the board meeting but was not initially placed on leave during the investigation. Sutton’s name remained on the school’s website as of Dec. 30.

A PAPF is required by the University Interscholastic League to verify a transfer student’s eligibility for varsity sports at their new school, according to the UIL website.

The coaches could not be reached for comment Monday. The school district is closed through the holidays, and a district spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

