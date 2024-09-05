© 2024 KERA News
Grand Prairie ISD superintendent placed on leave after two months in role

KERA | By Nadya Faulx,
Bill Zeeble
Published September 5, 2024 at 11:18 AM CDT
A portrait of Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Jorge Arredondo. He's wearing a blue plaid suit and green tie.
Grand Prairie ISD
Grand Prairie Superintendent Jorge Arredondo was placed on paid administrative leave following a brief special school board meeting Wednesday night.

Grand Prairie ISD’s superintendent has been placed on leave after just two months in the role.

The district’s board of trustees voted during a special meeting Wednesday to place Jorge Arredondo on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

He was hired as the district’s superintendent in late June and began the job in July. He was previously the officer of student affairs for Spring ISD and superintendent of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, where he served for more than three years before signing a severance agreement with the district.

After a short closed session Wednesday evening, trustees voted 5 to 2 to place him on leave “in order to protect the district and Dr. Arredondo,” board member Emily Liles said, though no additional details were given.

Board member David Espinosa was one of the two trustees to vote against the suspension. He said the investigation needs “more substance.”

“I believe this seems like a witch hunt and driven by political motives,” he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Business Operations Tracy Ray was named interim superintendent.

Education Grand Prairie ISD
Nadya Faulx
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
