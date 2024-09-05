Grand Prairie ISD superintendent placed on leave after two months in role

Grand Prairie ISD’s superintendent has been placed on leave after just two months in the role.

The district’s board of trustees voted during a special meeting Wednesday to place Jorge Arredondo on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

He was hired as the district’s superintendent in late June and began the job in July. He was previously the officer of student affairs for Spring ISD and superintendent of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, where he served for more than three years before signing a severance agreement with the district.

After a short closed session Wednesday evening, trustees voted 5 to 2 to place him on leave “in order to protect the district and Dr. Arredondo,” board member Emily Liles said, though no additional details were given.

Board member David Espinosa was one of the two trustees to vote against the suspension. He said the investigation needs “more substance.”

“I believe this seems like a witch hunt and driven by political motives,” he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Business Operations Tracy Ray was named interim superintendent.

