TWU places final beam in $107 million health sciences center

Texas Woman’s University celebrated the placement of the final beam of the new health sciences building with a “topping off” ceremony last week. Along with leaders from the university, representatives from AECOM Hunt construction and SmithGroup architects took part, signing their names on the final beam.

Officials also released new renderings of the $107-million health sciences center, which will connect students with allied health fields with an emphasis on preparing them for work in rural settings.

With labs, classrooms, collaborative workspaces, outdoor clinic sites and a teaching kitchen, the 136,000-square-foot building is set for completion in summer 2025 before opening later that fall.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of expanding health-related activities to better serve our students and the community, and we are excited about launching inter-professional collaborations that bring together multiple disciplines in innovative ways to improve the way we teach and learn,” said Angela Bauer, a TWU provost, in a news release. “The new health sciences center will be a beacon of health education for the academic community and a lifeline for rural North Texans who need greater access to health care.”

