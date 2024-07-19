Fund created to support Keller ISD educators, students amid spending cuts

An organization offering funding and support to Keller ISD schools has launched a new program for educators who need resources that might not be offered in the budget.

The Keller Education Foundation this week announced the Ongoing Needs and Essentials, or O.N.E, Fund. It provides financial aid to teachers and students in the district by giving donors the option to donate to specific areas.

The program supports fine arts assistance, literacy initiatives, science & technology and special programs & resources.

The O.N.E. Fund is the foundation’s way of uniting the community in support of educational opportunities in Keller ISD, said Keller Education Foundation CEO Amanda Migura.

Migura said she came up with the idea for the fund as a response to the district’s “budget challenges.”

“I had several staff members approach me seeking financial support to be able to continue initiatives and I just had to figure out a way to help,” she said.

Last November, interim Superintendent John Allison revealed the district was facing a projected $27 million deficit for the 2024-25 school year. At the time, he said rising inflation and reduced state education funding were some reasons for the losses.

Last month, the school board passed a balanced $340 million budget, but it came with cost-cutting measures, according to the Fort Worth Report: increasing the temperature rates of buildings during long weekends, sharing librarians and cutting staff in the district’s administrative offices.

Allison told the district he expects the deficit to fall to about $8 million by the end of the fiscal year.

Migura said the foundation started raising money last school year at one of their annual events. While there is no specific goal of money to raise, Migura said the O.N.E. Fund has raised $150,000 since then.

Money is distributed to educators through an application process, with a “lead administrator” assigned to each category of donations “who will help assess needs and prioritize the most impactful projects,” according to the website.

Migura said the O.N.E. Fund will be offered so long as it's needed.

“I hope the creation of the O.N.E. Fund shows educators that we see them, and we will continue to adjust our abilities to meet their needs,” Migura said. “We know that supported teachers support students…Although we are a separate, independent entity, we solely exist to better Keller ISD and we believe that we can do that bigger and better than ever this year because of the O.N.E. Fund.”

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

