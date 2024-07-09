Here’s where to find free school supplies across Tarrant County this summer

Prices of school supplies have increased nearly 25% since 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And last summer, parents watched their wallets as they stocked up for the school year. A Deloitte survey found that spending per child on supplies decreased 10% last year – from $661 the year before to $597 per child.

Families are not alone in the struggle. On average, educators spend $500 to $750 of their own money every year on supplies their students need, according to the National Education Association.

For those who cannot splurge on those colored pencils for their children, or for teachers who may not be able to afford spending money on the job, Fort Worth organizations, community leaders and school districts are here to help.

Here’s where you can find free school supplies between now and the beginning of the school year across Tarrant County:

Fort Worth First Seventh-day Adventist Church — Back to School Event

Fort Worth students can get free backpacks, school supplies, snacks, sports physicals, sandals for toddlers and clothes at the Back to School Event hosted by Fort Worth First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Families can also access other free resources. To secure your place, register by emailing email@fwfirst.org or call 817-294-5729.

Where: Fort Worth First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7051 McCart Ave., Fort Worth

When: 2-4 p.m. July 20

Cost: Free

Castleberry ISD 2024 Back to School Bash

Castleberry ISD’s Back to School Bash at Castleberry Elementary allows families living in the district an opportunity to enjoy giveaways, services and resources. The first 1,200 students to submit the reservation form will receive free clear backpacks and school supplies. Forms were sent via ParentSquare on June 29. Castleberry ISD families can register before July 15.

Where: Castleberry Elementary, 1100 Roberts Cut Off Road, Fort Worth

When: 9 a.m.-noon July 25

Cost: Free

Everman ISD 2024 Back to School Bash

Everman ISD’s annual Back to School Bash at Everman Joe C. Bean High School celebrates the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, complete with food and free school supplies. Everman ISD families can register before July 18.

Where: Everman Joe C. Bean High School, 1000 Race St., Everman

When: 5-7 p.m. July 25

Cost: Free

Keller ISD Back to School Bash

At Keller ISD’s annual Back to School Bash at Fossil Ridge High School, families can get help with school registration, eye exams, dental screenings and vaccinations, while enjoying school supply giveaways, games and snacks. No registration is necessary, but Keller ISD students must be present to receive backpacks and supplies.

Where: Fossil Ridge High School, 4101 Thompson Road, Fort Worth

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 25

Cost: Free

Where teachers can find free supplies: The Welman ProjectThe Welman Project offers free materials to support educators and organizations with a mission of reuse. Available items include art and building materials, office supplies, decor, books, teacher resources, furniture and STEAM project supplies. A collection of theater items is also available on loan. Tuesday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Address: 3950 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107 For specific furniture or unique items, fill out a request form. For questions, contact 817-924-4000 or email info@thewelmanproject.org.

Grace Baptist Church — Back to School Bash 2024

Fort Worth’s Grace Baptist Church hosts its Back to School Bash for White Settlement ISD-area families to gear up for the new school year with free school supplies, haircuts, food and community and health resources. All services are only for students who register and are on free or reduced lunch programs and free while supplies last.

Where: Grace Baptist Church, 1501 Jim Wright Freeway, Fort Worth

When: 10 a.m.-noon July 27

Cost: Free

Tarrant County Back to School Roundup

Tarrant County’s annual Back to School Roundup will provide free school supplies to 10,000 underserved students in grades pre-K through 12 in Tarrant County who meet specific income requirements. Families who registered online by July 5 will enjoy social services, haircuts, physicals and more at Tarrant County College’s South Campus. Back to School Roundup will also take walk-ups first come, first served while supplies last. Be prepared to show ID.

Where: Tarrant County College South Campus, 5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 2

Cost: Free

Arlington ISD Back to School Kickoff 2024

At the 10th annual Arlington ISD Back to School Kickoff at AT&T Stadium, students will receive a new backpack, school supplies, haircuts, and dental and health screenings. Vendors such as the Arlington Public Library will offer resources. The event is for students registered in Arlington ISD schools.

Where: AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington

When: 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 3

Cost: Free

Christians in Action — Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church

Christians in Action is the young adult ministry at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in the Ryanwood neighborhood of Fort Worth. The ministry’s Back 2 School Bash promises a day “filled with fun, games and good vibes as the community gears up for the new school year.” Attendees can also enjoy music, a community resource fair, bounce houses and food while receiving free school supplies.

Where: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Meadowlane Terrace, Fort Worth

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 3

Cost: Free

Our Community Our Kids and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Tarrant County – Back to School Party 2024

The Back to School Party 2024 at the Gladney Center for Adoption, hosted by Our Community Our Kids and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Tarrant County, is an opportunity for foster children and families to receive free school supplies and community resources before the school year begins. Foster families and students can register for free before Aug. 9.

Where: Gladney Center for Adoption, 6300 John Ryan Drive, Fort Worth

When: 9 a.m-noon Aug. 9

Cost: Free

AllDadsAgainstBullying – 5th Annual Back to School Bash

AllDadsAgainstBullying, a Fort Worth nonprofit consisting of fathers and father-figures who want to minimize the amount of bullying that youth experience, are inviting Fort Worth families and students to receive free backpacks, school supplies and food. Register before Aug. 10.

Where: 5105 Brentwood Stair Road, Fort Worth

When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 10

Cost: Free

Riverside Barber & Beauty Institute — Back to School Free Haircut Event

Riverside Barber & Beauty Institute is hosting a free back-to-school haircuts and supplies event where attendees can also enjoy food booths and entertainment. The event aims to help students get ready for the new school year. Families and students must register before Aug. 10.

Where: Riverside Barber and Beauty Institute, 707 N. Riverside Drive, Fort Worth

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10

Cost: Free

Editor’s note: If we are missing a school supply giveaway in Tarrant County, contact hello@fortworthreport.org with information.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @MatthewSgroi1. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.