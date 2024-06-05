Another LGBTQ+ group alleges discrimination from Princeton ISD

The ACLU of Texas filed a second complaint in less than a month against Princeton ISD for alleged discrimination against an LGBTQ+ organization.

The administrative complaint accused the school district of violating free speech protections under the U.S. and Texas constitutions by banning Color Splash Out — a local LGBTQ+ nonprofit — and its founder Rev. Yadi Martínez-Reyna from holding events at Princeton ISD.

The district banned the group from renting space or operating as a vendor on district property after canceling Princeton Pride 2024 at Ladylove High School. Both the district and the group planned and agreed upon hosting the event, according to the complaint.

In a letter, Princeton ISD accused Color Splash Out of violating the district’s facility use agreement by including in its vendor application an organization not in “good standing” with the district. That organization, believed to be another local nonprofit called PTX Diverse, was the subject of a previous complaint.

Last month, the ACLU of Texas accused Princeton ISD of unconstitutionally blocking PTX Diverse from holding an on-campus event promoting “banned books.” The event was planned in the wake of a newly passed Texas law restricting what books are allowed in school libraries.

PTX Diverse was also penalized for holding a pride event on a school campus in 2023, according to the group.

Neither Princeton ISD nor Color Splash Out responded to requests for comment.

In the latest complaint, the ACLU said PTX Diverse was included on the application as a vendor by mistake, and criticized the district for a lack of communication before canceling the event.

“Even if the District had any legitimate concerns about the Vendor Application or contact information of Color Splash Out and Rev. Martínez-Reyna, the First Amendment does not allow the District to completely quash their free expression, shut down Princeton Pride, and forever ban them from hosting events on campus," the complaint reads.