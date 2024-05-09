© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Argyle ISD extends superintendent contract by 3 years

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published May 9, 2024 at 1:39 PM CDT
Argyle ISD
DRC file photo
/
KERA
Argyle ISD in North Texas extended Superintendent Courtney Carpenter's contract through 2029.

Argyle ISD Superintendent Courtney Carpenter, who is in her first year at the district, will stay on through 2029 after receiving a new contract extension.

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved the contract extension for Carpenter during Wednesday night's board meeting. The extended contract begins July 1.

"Dr. Carpenter is a highly sought-after Superintendent who is making a tremendous impact with her visionary leadership, strategic planning, community engagement and communication," School Board President Sam Slaton wrote in a statement. "She has been fully committed to this district and it was important to this Board to make a commitment to secure her as the leader of this district."

Carpenter previously served as the Carroll ISD deputy superintendent for two years before landing in Argyle ISD in July 2023.

Prior to the extension, Carpenter's contract was set to end in 2026 with an annual salary of $235,000.

KERA News reached out to Argyle ISD about Carpenter's annual salary under the extended contract and will update when the information is available.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
