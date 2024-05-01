North Texas school districts seek billions in bonds for tech, building and security upgrades

More than a dozen school districts across North Texas are asking voters to approve bonds totaling nearly $2.5 billion.

The money would fund new schools, repair older ones, add safety and security measures — like panic buttons and bullet-resistant glass — and improve sports facilities with upgrades like new floors. At least one district wants to build a completely new arena.

Here's what districts are asking for:

Anna ISD wants voter approval of a $100 million bondto fund a new stadium.

Argyle ISD is asking voter approval of$511 million in bonds, spread over 3 proposals — one to fund future land purchases and additional schools, one for a sports complex, and one for technology purchases. The package is part of the district’s 10-year growth strategic plan

Castelberry ISD wants voters to OK its $98 million bond package for new construction and building renovations.

Cedar Hill ISD separates its $282 bond plans into one proposition for capital improvements, including safety and security elements, and another for computers, laptops and related technologies.

Everman ISD is asking for $67 million the district says it needs for upgraded facilities, additional safety & security measures, and a multi-purpose building.

Grapevine-Colleyville’s seeking approval of three propositions: Prop A would provide $134 million for buses, security and building improvements ($134.2 million) , Prop B would put $10 million toward instructional technology, and Prop C would fund $5.5 million in swim center improvements

Kaufman ISD is seeking $170 million to improve ageing facilities and beef up safety and security measures.

Lewisville ISD want s approval of three propositions totaling $101.5 million. They’d fund a natatorium renovation, refurbished athletic and recreational facilities, and renovated stadiums.

Mabank ISD is proposing $116 million in bondsfor things like a new elementary school, building renovations and new spaces for Career and Technical Education.

Mansfield ISD is floating one of the larger packages: five propositions totaling $777 million. The package would, if approved, fund technology, security, stadium and athletic complexes and fine arts additions. The district says there’ll be no tax rate hike.

Milford ISD is proposing $11.5 million for a new gym, a new administration suite, and a new classroom wing.

