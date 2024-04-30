© 2024 KERA News
Carroll ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter to retire

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Carroll ISD Administration Building in Southlake, TX, seen on Oct. 27, 2021.
Keren Carrión
/
KERA News
The Carroll ISD Administration Building in Southlake, TX, seen on Oct. 27, 2021.

Carroll ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter is retiring in December after four years in the role.

The school board reviewed his voluntary retirement agreement at its meeting Monday.

A portrait of Lane Ledbetter wearing a black suit and green tie
Carroll ISD
Carroll ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter says he's retiring at the end of the year.

In an email sent Friday, Ledbetter said his decision to leave when his contract is up was “not made lightly,” according to local news outlet Southlake Style.

Ledbetter first took the job in December of 2020 after leading several Texas districts, including Graham and Midloathian.

In a way, Ledbetter was coming home, having graduated from Carroll High School in 1989. His parents also worked for the district.

“Serving Carroll ISD, a district that holds a special place in my heart as my alma mater, has been an honor,” Ledbetter said in his email, “and I will forever cherish the opportunity to give back to the community that has done so much for me and my family."

Under his tenure, Carroll's 11 schools have scored consistently high by the Texas Education Agency. But his announcement comes as Carroll ISD is under federal investigation for complaints that the district retaliated on the basis of race, sex and disability. And after some recent changes on the board, the district last fall struck gender-based harassment from its nondiscrimination policy.

On social media, school board President Cam Bryan said the search for Ledbetter's successor will begin immediately.
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
