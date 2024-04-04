Two Denton ISD principals indicted, allegedly urged staff to vote in GOP primary

Two Denton ISD principals were indicted Tuesday for allegedly conducting an electioneering scheme through their school emails.

Alexander Elementary principal Lindsay Luján, 36, and her husband Jesús Luján, 33, the principal of Borman Elementary, were each indicted for unlawful use of an internal mail system for political advertising.

This is a Class A misdemeanor offense. If convicted, they could face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

The indictment states that the Lujáns, as employees of a political subdivision, allegedly sent emails in February campaigning for school staff to vote against candidates who support school choice.

The emails urged staff members to vote for Republicans who support public education and criticized school vouchers in the March 5 primary election.

Denton ISD and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office settled an electioneering lawsuit, filed on Feb. 22, regarding the matter.

Though the lawsuit is settles, it triggered a criminal investigation which led to the couple's indictments.

Julie Zwahr, Denton ISD’s chief communications officer, said she could not comment on the couple's employment status. She provided the Denton Record-Chronicle with the following statement:

"Denton ISD and the Texas Attorney General’s Office previously settled this case on Friday, March 1. As stated previously, we agree that election laws should be followed. Our Board of School Trustees adopted board policies in 2018 and 2021 regarding elections and campaign ethics, and we train all Trustees and Administrators on these policies annually. It is our expectation that these policies be followed."