North Texas teacher who was removed after wearing dress to school resigns

A Hebron High School teacher who was placed on leave last month after wearing a dress on Spirit Day has resigned.

In a letter forwarded to KERA by Lewisville ISD, Rachmad Tjachyadi thanked the Hebron Hawks family for their support over the past few weeks.

“It is because of my love for Hebron and our students that I have decided not to return,” wrote Tjachyadi. “I know that might sound strange, but any time adult disagreements overshadow our students' learning and well-being, it is time to step away.”

Tjachyadi was placed on leave after a video of the chemistry teacher wearing a pink dress at school was circulated by the conservative social media account Libs of TikTok.

Within days, a reported petition with more than 20,000 signatures supported “Mt. T.”

“After a thorough review, the district affirmed there are no specific policies related to staff attire during dress up days,” a district spokesperson told KERA.

Tjachyadi wrote in his note to colleagues that while he appreciates LISD’s support and the outcome of the investigation, “the negativity from outside our district has had an impact on me, and greatly influenced my decision.

“I want everyone to know that the decision to move on from Hebron was mine,” he wrote. “It has been challenging to watch the negative external commentary about me and about our campus, but much more important to me is the support shown by my colleagues, students, and LISD.”

On Monday, a rally and about three dozen protesters – many dressed in pink - disrupted Lewisville ISD’s board briefing to demand Tjachyadi’s reinstatement.

Some protesters said they’d return at the next board meeting on March 18 to support “Mr. T.”

With his resignation, it’s unclear whether that’ll happen.

In a letter to parents, Hebron High School principal Amy Broughton said the school is seeking a permanent replacement for Tjachyadi, and while it may be difficult, “it is important that we respect Mr. T’s decision and support him in that choice.”

