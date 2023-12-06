© 2023 KERA News
More North Texas school districts to require clear backpacks

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published December 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST
Students carry clear backpacks to the a Students Demand Action club meeting Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hillcrest High School in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Students carry clear backpacks to the a Students Demand Action club meeting Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hillcrest High School in Dallas.

Beginning next semester, Duncanville and Crowley ISDs will join other North Texas school districts in requiring clear and mesh backpacks as part of their safety regulations.

Both Duncanville and Crowley previously recommended see-through backpacks, but Duncanville will soon enforce its policy for all students pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, while Crowley ISD will only require middle and high school students to switch.

The policy is a part of Crowley ISD’s list of enhanced safety protocols, which also includes a student-led anti-bullying campaign, enforced metal detectors in the high schools and mandatory student IDs.

Students while be allowed to carry a small non-clear bag in their backpacks to store personal items such as money, electronics and hygiene products.

However, athletic and instrument bags don’t have to be see-through, but are still subject to search under Duncanville and Crowley's new policies.

Duncanville got a head start earlier this month by distributing free backpacks to all students. Crowley ISD says it's "providing one free clear backpack for families who request assistance."

Mesquite and Dallas ISDs began requiring clear backpacks this year.
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
