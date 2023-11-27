Keller ISD promotes Human Resources Officer to be next superintendent

Keller ISD trustees on Monday named Chief Human Resources Officer Tracy Johnson as the lone finalist to be the district’s next superintendent.

Johnson has worked in education for more than two decades and has held her current job since 2019.

Keller ISD board president Charles Randklev called Johnson “the best choice” for the district because she’s “deeply rooted in our community. She is committed to academic excellence.”

She’ll replace interim Superintendent John Allison, who has served in the role since July following the retirement of former Superintendent Rick Westfall.

Johnson began her education career teaching 3rd grade in Northwest ISD, then moved to administration in Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Denton, and back to Keller, according to a statement from Keller ISD.

Johnson’s not only taught in North Texas districts, but she was also educated here, earning a bachelor’s degree from Texas Woman’s University, and a master's and PhD from the University of North Texas.

With her husband, retired Keller ISD teacher and administrator Harold Johnson, the couple has two daughters and a granddaughter.

Johnsonsaid in a statement she is humbled, honored, and thankful to the Keller ISD board for being chosen as the district’s lone superintendent finalist.

“Ensuring every student receives the best educational experience possible has served as my top priority and focus throughout my educational career,” she said.

Even if this transition to the district’s top post seems smooth, Johnson faces some tough tasks on several fronts once she officially takes over.

Keller ISD’s facing a $27 million budget shortfallin the upcoming school year, and board members voted to withhold next year’s recapture payment to the state. And those are just some of the political and financial issues.

When it comes to kids and parents, the district has also in recent years enacted some of the most conservative book restrictions and passed policies targeting LGBTQ students.

Under Texas law, the district and Johnson must now wait 21 days before she can be officially be named the next superintendent. She’s expected to tentatively begin the job full-time January 2, 2024.