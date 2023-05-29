‘It's time for political games to stop,’ demand Texas school advocates on legislature's last day

On the final day of the 88th Texas Legislature, public school advocates urged Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Senate to end their pursuits of vouchers — or “education savings accounts.”

ESAs had been a priority for the governor and lieutenant governor this session. However, legislation to create the program was rejected in the House, making it likely to come up again if the governor calls a special session.

Had ESAs been approved, they would have — for the first time in modern Texas history — sent public funding to private schools.

In a Monday morning press conference from Austin, Texas School Coalition Executive Director Christy Rome said lawmakers need to hear from parents and educators.

"Texans do not support putting public funds into private and home schools" that lack taxpayer accountability, Rome said.

The voucher legislation proposed and pushed this session would not have made private schools change their rules, which currently allow them to deny students for any number of reasons, academic, financial, or otherwise.

Kevin Brown, who leads the Texas Association of School Administrators, said the state now has a record of funds legislators chose not to allocate towards public education. That's because a bill that would have raised teacher pay and increased dollars for public schools was tied to ESAs, and ultimately failed.

"The Senate's inclusion of vouchers was a poison pill and they knew it," Brown said.

"It's time for political games to stop. To give teacher pay raises, to adjust for inflation and not to hold those funds hostage," added Brown.

He said Texas ranks 43rd in per student funding compared to the rest of the country.

"We're in a race to the bottom," Brown said.

Plano ISD's school board president Nancy Humphrey said Texas public schools aren't adequately funded now — despite that being a constitutional requirement — even with the state's historic 2023 budget surplus.

"Texans do not want to give away billions of dollars to private schools with no system of accountability," Humphrey said.