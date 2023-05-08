Voters approve two parts of Denton ISD’s $1.4B bond package

Two parts of Denton ISD’s biggest ever proposed bond package, worth $1.4 billion, passed easily in Saturday’s election, but a proposition to improve C.H. Collins Athletic Complex did not.

Voters approved having the school district borrow $1.2 billion for the new buildings and safety upgrades in Proposition A and $119 million to update and upgrade technology in Proposition B, with 62% of voters casting “yes” ballots on both proposals. What voters did not approve was $5.2 million to gussy up the press box at C.H. Collins, add dressing rooms and storage to the athletic complex and add lighting to the parking lot.

Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson said voters were clear about their priorities.

Denton Record-Chronicle / Jamie Wilson

“First of all, I think our voters prioritized the learning of our students and the facilities for all of our kids across the system,” he said Saturday night. “They recognize that the growth is our main priority. And I think that overwhelmingly shows in the results.”

On Proposition C, 54% of voters cast ballots against the bond, while 45% were for it.

Wilson said he didn’t think the voters’ rejection of Proposition C was an indictment of the district’s desire to make improvements to the athletic complex.

He said, “I think what we’ll do is continue to work like we have been, and then make the necessary maintenance adjustments that we need to make as we can, and just continue to work with our community on what they want for our — for their — students.

“I don’t think there’s anything negative consequences at all. I think our families appreciate the facilities that they have, and they appreciate how well we take care of them. And when we ask them to help us a little bit more, they prioritized growth and replacement and renovation of campuses, and the academic priorities of the of the district. We’re in agreement with that.”

With two of the three propositions passed, the district will start moving on plans to build three new elementary school campuses, replace two older elementary school campuses and upgrade campus security and safety.

The district recruited 72 community members and 14 students from the district — which encompasses 18 municipalities — to consider the bond. Topmost in the minds of school leaders is the explosive growth filling campuses and driving the need for more teachers and staff.