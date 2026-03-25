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Data Centers in Texas

Texas is on track to have the most data centers in the country. But what are data centers? What are their effects and why are communities fighting so hard against them? KERA has comprehensive coverage of data centers and their effects in North Texas.

Effects of data centers
Data Center Bans
What's going on statewide?
Latest Data Center news