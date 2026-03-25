Data Centers in Texas
Texas is on track to have the most data centers in the country. But what are data centers? What are their effects and why are communities fighting so hard against them? KERA has comprehensive coverage of data centers and their effects in North Texas.
Effects of data centers
Data Center Bans
What's going on statewide?
Latest Data Center news
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Gov. Greg Abbott’s audit prompted Fort Worth officials to “take a step back” from updating city council on data center regulations, moratorium.
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Council member Moses Garcia and acting Police Chief Jesus Mancillas were arrested last week, the latest shakeup among leadership in the southern Dallas County city.
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KUT News requested tours of several data centers in Hays, Travis and Williamson counties. Most companies either declined or did not respond. But the Texas Advanced Computing Center let us peek behind the curtain.
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ERCOT and the PUCT said they've already taken steps to regulate large energy consumers and called for the state legislature to expand their authority.