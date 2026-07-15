Man dies in Johnson County Jail after being found unresponsive in single occupancy cell

A man died in a single-occupancy cell at the Johnson County Jail early Wednesday morning, the county sheriff's office said in a news release on social media.

Jail staff found the detainee unresponsive, immediately began life-saving measures and called emergency medical personnel, the sheriff’s office said. The man was pronounced dead despite those efforts.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office website identified the man as 33-year-old Steven Charles Lenard. His cause and manner of death, which the medical examiner will determine, are pending.

"The loss of any life is a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones affected by this loss during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in its release.

Lenard was indicted in February on felony charges related to the sexual abuse and assault of a young child from 2020 to 2022, according to court records. The court dismissed Lenard's charges in a filing Wednesday because of his death.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Rangers will conduct independent investigations into the man's death. The sheriff's office said it has also initiated an internal administrative review of the incident.

The Johnson County Jail and Sheriff Adam King, who's in charge of the facility, have come under fire over the past year due to jail conditions and King's own legal battles.

At least two women have given birth in the Johnson County Jail since 2018. The most recent, Victoria Boldon, told KERA News she was in labor for nearly three hours and sitting in her own blood at the jail last September, but staff refused to take her to the hospital until her water broke.

Meagan Morris, a transgender woman, told KERA last year she was housed in the men's side of the jail and had been denied hormone replacement therapy medication during her first month in custody at the Johnson County Jail. Morris also said staff regused to give her prescribed medication for her arthritis.

Morris was later convicted on federal charges in connection with last year's Prairieland ICE detention center shooting.

Sheriff King was arrested last August after he was accused of sexually harassing multiple female employees. The sheriff was also accused of retaliating against the alleged victim and the chief deputy who reported him to the Texas Rangers, and King was accused of lying about changing his accuser's work schedule.

King was indicted by a grand jury on sexual harassment, perjury and retaliation charges. His trial on the retaliation charges ended in a mistrial last week due to a hung jury.

King still serves as sheriff in a limited capacity after his bond conditions were adjusted.

Additional reporting by KERA's Penelope Rivera and Dylan Duke.

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA’s law and justice reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org.

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