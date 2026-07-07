Karmelo Anthony attorneys file motions for new trial, judge recusal in Frisco stabbing case

Karmelo Anthony's new defense team filed motions for a new trial and to recuse Judge John Roach Jr. from the case Tuesday.

Last month, Anthony appealed his conviction for the killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco high school track meet last year. His new defense attorney, Russel Wilson, has raised constitutional challenges stemming from the trial and requested a new judge review those issues, according to court documents provided to KERA News from an advocacy group supporting Anthony.

The case has drawn national attention and controversy over the race of both teens. Anthony is Black and victim was white. None of the jurors were Black. The state struck three potential Black jurors during jury selection.

The defense objected, but Judge John Roach Jr. allowed the jurors to be struck, with prosecutors reasoning they were struck because they were educators — not for race-based reasons.

Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, condemned the public's response to his son's murder, during his victim impact statement, saying it was never about race.

“You failed your parents, you failed yourself and you failed society,” said Metcalf, looking at Anthony after the teenager was sentenced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

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