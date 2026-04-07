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Testimony to begin in trial of former FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:02 AM CDT
Athena Strand's body was found after a two-day search in Wise county, northwest of Fort Worth.
Courtesy
/
Presley Strand family
Athena Strand's body was found after a two-day search in Wise county, northwest of Fort Worth.

The capital murder trial for Tanner Horner is scheduled to begin today at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth, after repeated delays in 2025 during the jury selection process. Horner faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand.

While the events took place in Wise County, the trial is being conducted in Tarrant County. The case stems from the November 2022 disappearance of Strand, who was reported missing by her parents. Her body was discovered two days later near her home, shortly after Horner had delivered a package containing one of her Christmas gifts.

Horner entered a plea of not guilty in March 2023, despite having previously confessed to police. According to investigators, Horner claimed he accidentally struck the girl with his delivery van and strangled her after panicking.

Defense attorneys have since submitted multiple motions, including a recent request to strike the death penalty as an option, citing Horner's autism spectrum diagnosis. The motion failed and prosecutors intend to pursue the death penalty upon a conviction.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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Criminal Justice crimeViolenceTarrant County JudgeAthena StrandAthena's Law
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
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