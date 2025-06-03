'King of the Hill' actor shot and killed on San Antonio's South Side

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

An actor who was best known for his voice work on the animated TV series King of the Hill was shot and killed on San Antonio's South Side on Sunday.

Jonathan Joss, 59, voiced the character John Redcorn on the comedy series.

He was also in the remakes of the movies The Magnificent Seven and True Grit.

Joss also contributed to public radio. In 2019, he teamed up with talk show host and podcaster Diane Rehm to tell the story of "Grandfather Stone" for the series "Circle Round," which shares folktales with young listeners.

WBUR explained that "Grandfather Stone" was "a legend from the Seneca people: Native Americans who originally lived in what's now known as New York state."

Reports indicated that Joss was allegedly shot and killed by his neighbor during an argument Sunday evening outside his house.

In a statement posted on Joss' Facebook page, his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, said that the man allegedly yelled homophobic slurs at them. "He then raised a gun from his lap and fired," he claimed.

Joss died at the scene.

San Antonio police officers arrested the neighbor, 56-year-old Sigfredo Ceja. In a statement, police explained that the "suspect was transported to Headquarters for further investigation and then booked for murder. The investigation is still ongoing."

In the same statement, a public information officer also explained that the "investigation has found no evidence whatsoever to indicate that the Mr. Joss's murder was related to his sexual orientation. We take such allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information. Should any new evidence come to light, we will charge the suspect accordingly."

