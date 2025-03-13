© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Closure' after ICE arrests Dallas baker convicted of killing artist

KERA | By Priscilla Rice
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:05 AM CDT
A mugshot of a man in a denim jacket
Dallas County Jail
Manuel Tellez, seen here in his mugshot for the 2022 killing of Dallas artist Anthony Moreno, was detained by ICE this month and now faces deportation.

An Oak Cliff activist says there’s a feeling of relief in the community after a panaderia owner who killed a popular Dallas arts vendor three years ago was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Manuel Tellez, a 48-year-old Mexican national who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 killing of Anthony Moreno but served no time in prison, was arrested March 4 and now faces deportation.

Tish Marroquin says there’s a sense of justice for Moreno's family.

“People are like, I'm glad that this happened. I'm happy that this happened,” she said. “At least that family has a little bit of closure there.”

Amid promises of “mass deportations,” the Trump administration has said it will prioritize criminals. Tellez’s legal status in the U.S. is not known. A statement by ICE called Tellez “an egregious offender.”

“We are grateful for our federal partners within the Justice Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for helping us remove this high priority target from our communities,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson said in the statement.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Criminal Justice Border & ImmigrationU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementKERA NewsOak Cliff
Priscilla Rice
A heart for community and storytelling is what Priscilla Rice is passionate about.
See stories by Priscilla Rice
Related Content