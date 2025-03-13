'Closure' after ICE arrests Dallas baker convicted of killing artist

An Oak Cliff activist says there’s a feeling of relief in the community after a panaderia owner who killed a popular Dallas arts vendor three years ago was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Manuel Tellez, a 48-year-old Mexican national who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 killing of Anthony Moreno but served no time in prison, was arrested March 4 and now faces deportation.

Tish Marroquin says there’s a sense of justice for Moreno's family.

“People are like, I'm glad that this happened. I'm happy that this happened,” she said. “At least that family has a little bit of closure there.”

Amid promises of “mass deportations,” the Trump administration has said it will prioritize criminals. Tellez’s legal status in the U.S. is not known. A statement by ICE called Tellez “an egregious offender.”

“We are grateful for our federal partners within the Justice Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for helping us remove this high priority target from our communities,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson said in the statement.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .