Police investigating 22 animals found dead, 88 rescued from a home in The Colony

An investigation is underway following a SWAT raid in The Colony where officials rescued 88 animals and recovered the remains of 22 deceased animals — victims of an apparent animal hoarding situation off the 4800 block of Alta Oaks Lane.

The Colony Police Department and Animals Services said they were responding to dozens of welfare tips from concerned community members who believed the animals were subjected to neglect and cruelty.

Sgt. James Barfield with The Colony PD said in a statement his team uncovered 24 dogs, 45 cats, 12 reptiles and seven mice. The animals were not spayed or neutered, and many were babies or juveniles. Most had respiratory illnesses or other infectious diseases.

The house was deemed unfit for human or animal occupants.

Barfield told Fox 4 News that his officers anticipated a confrontation with the homeowners due to previous interactions. However, they agreed to leave the house when presented with a warrant, and were, “relatively cooperative, helping get the animals out, telling us their names and ages,” he said.

The homeowners' names have not yet been released. They have 10 days to appear before a judge and make their case as to why their animals should be returned to them. If they are charged with a crime, they could face charges ranging from a misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

The 88 surviving animals are currently receiving veterinary care. Once determined not to have communicable diseases, they’ll go to a variety of local rescue groups and boarding facilities for foster placements.

According to a statement from The Colony PD, more information will be released when details become available. The animals are not currently adoptable, but the rescues will post on their sites if they are given the all-clear to find permanent or foster placements for the surviving animals.