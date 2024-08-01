© 2024 KERA News
North Texas adoption attorney arrested on child trafficking charges

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:10 PM CDT
A photo of an SUV wrapped in an American flag print, with a golden logo that says TARRANT COUNTY SHERIFF RECRUITING.
Miranda Suarez
/
KERA
A Tarrant County Sheriff's Office vehicle parked on a street in Fort Worth. The office announced on Aug. 1 the arrest of Jody Hall, 68, on two counts of sale or purchase of a child.

An attorney and executive director of a North Texas adoption agency was arrested last week on child trafficking charges, according to the Tarrant County sheriff and jail records.

Jody Hall, 68, was booked into Hays County Jail July 23 on two counts of sale or purchase of a child, a third degree felony. Hall is an attorney and owns Adoptions International, a nonprofit founded in 1996 and currently based in Richardson, according to public filings.

Hall was arrested for allegedly recruiting and paying pregnant people in Tarrant County custody to put their children up for adoption through her agency, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers served two arrest warrants at hall's home in Kyle, where she was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
