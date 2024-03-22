Arlington firefighter shot during apartment wellness check expected to recover, police say

An Arlington firefighter shot during a wellness check in southeast Arlington early Friday is in stable condition, according to the police department.

Police, fire and EMS officials conducted a wellness check at Bardin Greene Apartments at 12:43 a.m. after a neighbor reported children crying a long time for their mother to wake up. No one answered when officials knocked on the door, but they could hear the children continuing their cries for their mother.

Firefighters breached the door after officers knocked on the door and announced their presence for over five minutes, according to police.

Police said someone inside the apartment fired a gun and struck firefighter Brady Weaver, who was at the door. Weaver was able to retreat from the apartment on his own, and all personnel immediately backed away from the door and took cover. Weaver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. A man, woman and two children walked out of the apartment when police ordered them to exit.

Officers detained the man suspected of shooting Weaver for questioning, and investigators will consult with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office to determine whether to file criminal charges.

Medical staff said this morning he is stable and alert, according to the police department.

Arlington police and fire departments will hold a joint news conference at 2 p.m. at the Ott Cribbs Public Safety Center.

This story will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

