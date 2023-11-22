Former deputy sentenced to 30 years for murder; jury hears family statements

After convicting him of murder, a jury sentenced former Tarrant County deputy Jay Rotter to 30 years in prison on Wednesday.

Rotter, 39, was convicted in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 46-year-old Denton artist Leslie Hartman, at their home in the 2400 block of Robinwood Lane in 2020.

The former narcotics detective claimed Hartman had died by suicide, but state prosecutors argued his story didn’t align with the evidence at the scene or Hartman’s character.

For sentencing, the jury heard evidence of other crimes Rotter is accused of. State prosecutors argued Rotter tampered with evidence, a third-degree felony, by wiping his phone’s memory when detectives asked to see it.

Crime scene investigators also found a second-degree felony amount of psilocybin mushrooms in Rotter and Hartman’s residence. Prosecutors argued text messages between the couple indicate they belonged to Rotter.

In their less than two hours of deliberation Wednesday, the jury also considered character statements about Hartman and Rotter from their respective families and friends.

Hartman’s mother said that the loss of her and her husband’s only child has left a massive emptiness in their lives.

“We had so much joy watching her conquer the challenges in her life and come out on top,” her mother said.

Their joy is gone, she said.

Thursday will mark another holiday without Hartman’s “quick, humorous banter” and beloved homemade chocolate chip cookies. There’s no way to make up for the lack of her presence, Hartman’s mother said.

Without Hartman, her mother said the future is uncertain. Along with being their source of joy, Hartman was their executor, had their power of attorney, the heir to their will, the person who would have made decisions for them if they were unable.

“You can imagine the pain of the loss of any child,” her mother said. “But if it’s your only child, it pretty much impacts everything in your life.”

One of Hartman’s friends said there is a big missing piece to their friend group. Hartman was her confidant, she said.

Another friend said she doesn’t go out or hang out with anyone anymore. It’s too hard to talk about Hartman, the friend said. Every person would say Hartman was their best friend, she said, because that’s how Hartman would make everyone feel.

This friend also alleged that Hartman once texted her about Rotter wanting to grow psilocybin mushrooms.

Mario Meredon, a technology forensics expert, testified that there were multiple texts from Rotter’s phone number that referenced him taking psilocybin mushrooms.

A crime lab analyst, Shayla Garcia, testified that the mushrooms investigators found in Rotter and Hartman’s home tested positive for psilocybin. They weighed in at about 5.06 grams.

Rotter’s family who testified said they were not aware of him ever possessing or consuming illegal drugs.

His ex-wife, to whom he was married for 13 years before their divorce in June 2020, said he was a good husband and father.

She testified that they drifted apart in their marriage but remained close and cared for each other in times of need.

He had always been a strong mentor to his son and step-son, she said. She asked that the jury to not take him away from their kids.

Rotter’s mother, step-father and sister testified he is the caretaker of their family. He lived with his parents and continued to work at a restaurant while awaiting trial.

His mother shared stories of his compassion toward strangers in need. While she accepts the verdict, his mother said she does not believe her son is capable of what he was accused of.

Rotter’s son, who is 20, said that everything that he has accomplished was built on a foundation his father laid. “He laid the groundwork for me on how to be a man,” Rotter’s son said.

When the defense asked if Rotter loved his son and vice versa, his son choked up. “Undoubtedly,” he said.

Rotter mouthed to his family that he loves them all.

There is no way for the jury to bring back Hartman or undo the harm to Hartman and Rotter’s families, prosecutor Sarah Wood said, but it is their responsibility to assign a punishment to the person who caused that harm — Rotter.

Defense attorney Bill Lane had asked that the jury consider Rotter’s whole life when they assign a punishment. Sometimes bad people do horrible things, Lane said, and sometimes good people do horrible things.

Prosecutor Michael Graves said they aren’t arguing that Rotter was a good father or son. But he broke the trust of his community, his family and Leslie. There is no replacing the light she shined on the world, Graves said.