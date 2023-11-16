© 2023 KERA News
Dallas committee rejects city's proposal to rename road after Santos Rodriguez

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST
The City Plan Commission's Subdivision Review Committee holds a hearing at Dallas City Hall
A Dallas planning committee holds a hearing at Dallas City Hall to vote on renaming part of Jim Miller Road in honor of Santos Rodriguez. The committee voted unanimously against the proposal.

Following pushback from residents, a Dallas planning committee rejected the city’s proposal to rename a 6-mile stretch of road in Pleasant Grove in honor of Santos Rodriguez, the 12-year-old boy killed by Dallas police 50 years ago.

In 1973 Rodriguez and younger brother David were taken from their home by Dallas police responding to reports about a burglary at a local gas station. Rodriguez was questioned during a “Russian roulette” interrogation that led to his murder.

A statue honoring Santos Rodriguez, a 12-year-old killed by a Dallas police officer in 1973, stands in Pike Park in downtown Dallas.
A statue honoring Santos Rodriguez, a 12-year-old killed by a Dallas police officer in 1973, stands in Pike Park in downtown Dallas.

Rodriguez’s mother did not receive an apology until 40 years later.

City Council member Jaime Resendez submitted the proposal to rename a portion of Jim Miller Road between Great Trinity Forest Way and Highland Road to “Santos Rodriguez Road.”

Despite support from fellow councilmen, controversy rose among Pleasant Grove residents.

The City Plan Commission’s Subdivision Review Committee held a hearing Thursday morning at Dallas City Hall where several people spoke in opposition to the idea.

Residents said they’re concerned the proposal would take the street from another well-deserved name and tarnish a neighborhood that has no affiliation with the 50-year-old tragedy.

“We just didn't want to be reminded of what took place,” resident Yolanda Williams said, “because we have so many negative things that are being said about our community.”

After discussing why the road named for former Dallas City Council member Jim Miller was chosen, the committee voted unanimously to oppose the measure. It now goes on to the full City Plan Commission without the committee's backing.

Speaking on behalf of David Rodriguez, Santos’ brother, Mike Laux said the outcome was disappointing, but that the concerns were valid.

“I do understand that there's going to be a kind of a not-in-my-backyard type of a situation going on here, considering the heaviness of what happened,” Laux said. “So, the citizens and resident comments were well understood.”

Rodriguez’s family will continue to fight to commemorate him and keep his name alive.

“It's less about finding a street to rename for Santos Rodriguez and more about a full resolution of what happened 50 years ago,” Laux said.
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
