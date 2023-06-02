© 2023 KERA News
Criminal Justice

Former Arlington police officer could face no prison time after pleading guilty to 2018 shooting

KERA | By Kailey Broussard
Published June 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT
Body camera footage of a Black man in the front seat of his car. A police officer wearing sunglasses can be seen through the passenger side window.
Arlington Police Department
/
Associated Press
In this screenshot taken from Sept. 1, 2018, police body camera video provided by the Arlington Police Department, an officer, foreground, talks to O'Shae Terry after stopping him for a vehicle registration violation, in Arlington, Texas, as a second officer, background left, looks in from the passenger side window. Arlington police officer Bau Tran was fired after he was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of a black man during a traffic stop last year.

The Arlington police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 24-year-old O'Shae Terry in 2018 will not face prison time, according to county records.

Bau Tran was placed on six years of deferred adjudication community supervision after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide. That means he'll serve six years of probation. If he doesn't violate the terms of his probation, he'll have no conviction placed on his record. If failed, he will serve all six years.

He was also charged $600 in fines and $300 in court costs.

Tran shot and killed Terry Sept. 1, 2018 during a traffic stop. Tran stuck his gun through Terry's passenger side window and shot multiple times as Terry tried to drive away with his passenger. Another police officer initially stopped Terry for expired registration, but told Terry she planned to search his car after smelling marijuana.

The police department dismissed Tran for violating city and department administrative policies. A grand jury indicted Tran in 2019 on criminal negligent homicide charges.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard is a reporter for KERA and The Texas Newsroom through Report for America (RFA). Broussard covers the city of Arlington, with a focus on local and county government accountability.
