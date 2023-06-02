Former Arlington police officer could face no prison time after pleading guilty to 2018 shooting

The Arlington police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 24-year-old O'Shae Terry in 2018 will not face prison time, according to county records.

Bau Tran was placed on six years of deferred adjudication community supervision after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide. That means he'll serve six years of probation. If he doesn't violate the terms of his probation, he'll have no conviction placed on his record. If failed, he will serve all six years.

He was also charged $600 in fines and $300 in court costs.

Tran shot and killed Terry Sept. 1, 2018 during a traffic stop. Tran stuck his gun through Terry's passenger side window and shot multiple times as Terry tried to drive away with his passenger. Another police officer initially stopped Terry for expired registration, but told Terry she planned to search his car after smelling marijuana.

The police department dismissed Tran for violating city and department administrative policies. A grand jury indicted Tran in 2019 on criminal negligent homicide charges.

