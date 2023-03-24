Dallas County sues Texas over wait times for mentally ill inmates

Dallas County is suing Texas over the backlog of mentally ill inmates at county jails in need of treatment.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Travis County, according to the official document. The suit states the law requires Texas to accept legally incompetent inmates at state hospitals in a timely manner — something attorneys for Dallas County say the state has not done.

"Dallas County taxpayers are footing the bill because the state agency won't comply with the law and state constitution," reads a statement from Dallas County's attorney Chad Dunn. "This lawsuit seeks to order state officials to comply with the law."

Mentally ill inmates deemed incompetent to stand trial must have competency restored before any trial can take place. That means they sit in county jails for months or even years waiting for state hospital space.

The suit comes about two months after Dallas commissioners sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Health and Human Services Commission requesting more beds for the hundreds of inmates awaiting competency restoration.

Commissioners also made recommendations in a letter to the Dallas County state legislative delegation on how to improve wait times. In October 2022, 378 inmates in Dallas County were waiting to be transferred to state hospitals for competency restoration — 6% of the jail population.

"We can agree that the wait times being forced upon these individuals - as they await their day in court- is anything but speedy," the letter reads. "As such, we must act to properly and timely dispense justice."

KERA's Bret Jaspers contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.

