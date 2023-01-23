© 2023 KERA News
Criminal Justice

Accused Walmart mass shooting gunman to plead guilty to federal charges

KTEP | By Aaron J. Montes
Published January 23, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST
Catalina Saenz wipes tears from her face as she visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. A list of the people who died in the weekend shooting rampage at the Walmart, shows that most of the victims had Latino surnames and included one German national.
John Locher
/
AP
Catalina Saenz wipes tears from her face as she visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. A list of the people who died in the weekend shooting rampage at the Walmart, shows that most of the victims had Latino surnames and included one German national.

EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - Three years after 23 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a mass shooting at an East Side Walmart, the accused gunman will plead guilty to federal charges.

Attorneys representing Patrick Crusius filed a motion on Saturday calling for a new arraignment hearing. It followed a decision by the U.S. Department of Justice to not seek the death penalty against the 24-year-old.

"Defendant notifies the Court of his intention to enter a plea of guilty to the pending Indictment," the filing states.

The court has made no other announcements. A jury trial date is scheduled a year from now.

Crusius, the accused gunman, faces 23 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder in a crime of violence, 22 counts of hate crimes in an attempt to kill, and 22 counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to law enforcement, Crusius allegedly drove more than nine hours from Allen to El Paso to "stop the Hispanic invasion" of Texas. The tragic event on August 3, 2019 was the largest massacre targeting Hispanics in recent history.

Aaron J. Montes
