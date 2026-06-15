Lockheed Martin union workers ratify new contract

Union workers who assemble F-35 aircraft at Fort Worth-based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. voted Sunday to ratify a new contract.

About 4,000 members of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 776 approved the new contract that includes wage increases between 4% and 6%, increased vacation time, and no mandatory overtime schedules. The contract includes a $6,000 bonus and improvements to retirement benefits. The agreement also covers IAM Union members at Edwards Air Force Base in California and Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland.

Contract negotiations have continued since mid-March. The new agreement starts June 15 and is in effect through June 18, 2030, according to a news release.

Union officials said members fought hard for a worthy contract.

“Our members made it clear what the purpose and goal for these negotiations were,” said Doyle Huddleston, IAM’s District 776 directing business representative. “No takeaways and make improvements on the top issues. We did what our members asked us to do, and they made the decision with their votes.”

Jody Bennett, IAM general vice president, said Lockheed Martin offered an agreement to keep the company thriving.

“Our membership made their wishes clear from the start,” Bennett said in a statement. “The negotiating committee took those wishes to heart and worked to bring a solid proposal to the membership for consideration. Today, the membership voted to accept.”

Last month, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics received an $879 million order from U.S. defense officials. The order is one of four major defense contracts — totaling more than $1 billion — awarded to the company or its parent Lockheed Martin Corp. in late May, months after U.S. and Israeli forces launched an attack on Iran on Feb. 28.

The F-35 program supports more than 254,000 jobs through 1,800 suppliers across 48 states and Puerto Rico.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

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This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

