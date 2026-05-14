Canadian electronics company confirms $900M Fort Worth investment, gets 10-year tax break

Canadian electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc. confirmed plans to build a data center infrastructure plant in Fort Worth following the city council's approval of a 10-year tax break this week.

The $876 million investment will span more than 1 million square feet across two Alliance Center North locations on North Beach Street, according to the tax abatement proposal.

The Fort Worth City Council approved tax abatements earlier this week to attract Celestica LLC and Marand US Holdings LLC, a Lockheed Martin supplier, to the city. They're projected to create a combined 1,865 jobs and nearly $907 million in total investment.

The agreement is a 10-year deal with a planned tax abatement of up to 80% of incremental real and business personal property taxes — an estimated $41.7 million incentive. The deal relies on Celestica meeting specific hiring, salary, and investment benchmarks.

Celestica claims it will generate a minimum of 490 positions by the end of 2028. They anticipate another 1,225 at a second site by late 2029.

In a statement, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker called the deal a "tremendous win" for the city.

"A significant capital investment and approximately 1,700 new jobs don't happen by accident," she said. "They happen because Fort Worth has built a business climate where global companies see an opportunity and choose to invest."

Celestica is a Canadian multinational electronics manufacturing services firm specializing in design, manufacturing, hardware platforms, and supply chain solutions. Alex Chang, vice president of connectivity and cloud solutions, said during a presentation to Fort Worth leaders last month the firm serves as "rocket fuel to the AI boom."

The company operates across more than 40 locations and employs a workforce of over 27,000 employees. Company leaders say they see the need to establish more international sites for expansion.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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