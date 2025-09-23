© 2025 KERA News
Dallas Morning News completes sale to Hearst, marking end of an era for locally owned paper

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published September 23, 2025 at 1:08 PM CDT
Dallas Morning News building in downtown Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dallas Morning News building in downtown Dallas.

Dallas Morning News shareholders approved the sale of the paper to Hearst Corp. Tuesday, marking the end of about 140 years of local control.

DallasNews Corp., the holding company for The Dallas Morning News and marketing agency Medium Giant, announced the deal in a press release.

The News was one of the last independently owned daily papers in the region. It was founded in 1885.

DallasNews Corp. is valued at $74.9 million and its shareholders will get an all cash consideration of $16.50 per share, the company said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
