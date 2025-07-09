H-E-B files plans for store at Walsh Ranch, marks second Fort Worth location

Grocer H-E-B looks to be adding another location to its growing Dallas-Fort Worth presence.

The San Antonio-based company filed documents July 8 indicating it plans to build a store on the 18.2 acres it owns at the FM 3325 and Interstate 20 service road in the Walsh development. The area is just to the west of the current residential development at Walsh which currently has about 1,500 homes.

“H-E-B is excited to announce that construction will begin on our new Walsh Ranch location around the holiday season,” said Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs for the company. “We look forward to sharing more details at a groundbreaking event later this fall.”

The $18 million project will begin in October with the store set to open at the end of 2026, according to the documents. The store will be around 128,000 square feet, about the size of the H-E-B that opened in Mansfield in June 2024.

Fort Worth-based RSP Architects is listed as the design firm for the project.

The popular grocer, which has long had a presence in Central Texas, has been expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the past several years, opening stores in Mansfield and north Fort Worth in 2024.

Both Tarrant County stores feature the True Texas BBQ restaurant, a full-service pharmacy, and a large outdoor and garden department.

H-E-B has also started construction on a location in the Mid-Cities with a store that straddles the cities of Euless and Bedford.

Development of the 7,267-acre Walsh Ranch area began in 2017 via a partnership with Dallas-based Republic Property Group. About 1,600 acres are included in the first development phase, with 3,500 total planned homesites.

In August 2024, the University of Texas at Arlington announced plans for a new campus on 51 acres in the Walsh development.

In September 2024, Worthington Bank said it had acquired land for a new corporate headquarters at the corner of Interstate 30 and Walsh Ranch Parkway.

The Fort Worth City Council annexed 110 acres in the Walsh Ranch area for future development in December 2024.

H-E-B, which has annual sales exceeding $43 billion and more than 430 stores throughout Texas and Mexico, also operates a Central Market store in Fort Worth as well as two other nearby stores in Burleson and Hudson Oaks.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

Editor’s note: This story was updated July 8, 2025, with a statement from H-E-B.

