New production studio aims to juice up Fort Worth’s creative future

The new production studios at Brand Juice include a 44-foot-wide, 24-foot-deep, 14-foot-tall infinity wall, said to be the largest in Fort Worth. But to get inside, you have to know one key fact: the date Marty McFly returns to in the original “Back to the Future.”

It’s November 1955, in case you need access. It may be a bit of whimsy, but for local entrepreneur Paul Rogers, the creative focus of his new production studio is key to the success of the company as well as to the city itself.

“We want to spark those creative juices,” he said. “I want our users to feel like this is the space they want to be in to create.”

Entering the space, visitors are greeted by a mannequin in a blue suit with a TV screen for a head. Further in is a meeting room set up as a bar and a dark meeting room upstairs full of odd objects aimed at boosting creativity. The message is that Brand Juice offers a space where businesses, creators and filmmakers can collaborate, innovate and bring their visions to life. The studio features custom set-building capabilities, full-service marketing resources and an immersive experience inspired by art installations such as Meow Wolf.

“Fort Worth is a city of boundless creativity and potential,” said Rogers, founder of Brand Juice Marketing and Nexm Creative Media. “I built this space to inspire and empower the incredible talent we have here while providing businesses with the tools and resources they need to thrive.”

Along with the expansive white infinity wall, Brand Juice offers custom set-building services, an in-house production team and talent, marketing solutions and immersive art experiences.

Rogers searched for a site to house his production facility for over two years. With market prices escalating, he was afraid he was going to be forced to base his operations outside of the area.

Then, he got a call about a building at 2920 Shotts St., just west of downtown near plans for a new mixed-use development. The former food processing plant was perfect for his needs and better than any location he could imagine in the city where he grew up.

Rogers brings more than 15 years of experience in advertising, marketing and content creation — as well as a stint as a rock vocalist — to Brand Juice. He spent his early years in Granbury, then moved with his family to Fort Worth. Always creative, he earned a partial scholarship to college to study opera.

When he realized he wasn’t cut out for the rock ‘n’ roll or corporate world, Rogers set up a small 5-by-7 recording booth/production studio and recorded sound for clients. Most of his business was word of mouth.

When a woman from Disney called seeking his services, he thought it was a prank by a friend. It wasn’t — it was a call from the House of Mouse. After a client asked about recording a podcast at his studio, Rogers spent one weekend with a friend building a studio up in a space he had begged for from his landlord. The podcast recording was a success and Rogers said the volume of his podcasting and recording business increased accordingly.

He founded Nexm Creative Media in 2019, serving as a creative consultant, audio engineer and videographer for clients, including major studios such as Disney, Pixar and Showtime.

“I’ve always been good with sound,” he said.

Rogers began producing some Fort Worth-centric podcasts, including “Stories with Soul” hosted by entrepreneur Jamey Ice and “The Glamour & Grit” hosted by Emmy Award-winning couple Eric and Sainty Nelsen.

Rogers wants Brand Juice to be more than a production space. With Fort Worth now home to large studio productions — including the growing empire built by Taylor Sheridan — Rogers sees Brand Juice as a catalyst for Fort Worth’s creative economy.

“I feel like Fort Worth is ready for something like this,” Rogers said. “There is a lot of creativity here that’s ready to be unleashed.”

Brand Juice is a part of that. Rogers wants to create experiences that resonate.

“Fort Worth deserves a space like this,” Rogers said. “It’s time to show the world what we’re capable of.”

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.