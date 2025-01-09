How the Arlington economy wins with the UT-Ohio State Cotton Bowl matchup

Frosty forecasts of snow, freezing rain or just a wet wintery chill in Arlington are unlikely to deter heated enthusiasm surrounding Friday night’s Cotton Bowl Classic.

AT&T Stadium will host a College Football Playoff semifinal between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes, drawing widespread national attention — and visitors — to the city of 400,000.

The most watched game of the college football season so far? Last week’s Rose Bowl between Ohio State and Oregon, which averaged 21.1 million viewers. In second place? Last week’s Peach Bowl between Texas and Arizona State, with 17.3 million viewers.

With millions of eyes on Arlington, the stakes are high. The last time UT advanced to the national championship was 2009, while the Buckeyes last played in a championship game in 2020.

And, despite the weather forecast, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce CEO Michael Jacobson, highlighted the extraordinary economic impact anticipated from this year’s Cotton Bowl.

“We love having the Cotton Bowl each and every year,” Jacobson said. “But being a semifinal game with stalwarts like Texas and Ohio State coming into Arlington puts it on a different plateau.”

Hotels in Arlington’s entertainment district are nearly sold out Wednesday night to Friday night, Jacobson said. The city is set to experience an influx of visitors staying longer and spending more than fans usually do during visits to the Cotton Bowl, he said.

“It’s a different level this year,” he said. “Ohio State is one of the 10 highest-ranking legacy football programs in the United States. Texas, too. So the economic impact … good gracious.”

One prominent Arlington resident will be at Friday night’s game. An Aggie and an academic who spent the early part of her career at Ohio State, UTA President Jennifer Cowley has no reservations about who she’ll be cheering for.

“‘Hook ’em Horns’ is all I have to say. I spent 16 years at Ohio State, and I have very fond appreciation for the Buckeyes,” said Cowley, who will have friends and colleagues from Ohio State coming to the stadium. “I wish them well.”

The passion of Ohio State and UT fans will be felt in their turnout at Arlington businesses.

“It’s the kind of game that draws people out of their homes into sports bars, restaurants or even big parties where they cater,” Jacobson said.

Arlington-staple J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill — located just over a mile from the stadium — will offer a shuttle service to the Cotton Bowl as it does weekly for Cowboys games.

“But, all the restaurants in and around the entertainment district, into downtown and actually even further, if you went down south to the Highlands, they will benefit,” Jacobson said. “This is a lot of people coming to Arlington and it’s not just the restaurants; it’s the shops, the dry cleaners. You could go through a whole host of businesses that feel the impact when you bring nearly 100,000 people into our city.”

Arlington businesses are no stranger to these kinds of events — and that shows on game day.

“We’re 100% prepared for what is logistically required. It’s what we do as a community,” Jacobson said. “It’s our every day.”

Additionally, recent expansions to the entertainment district — like increased hotel capacity — ensures that even with inclement weather, fans won’t have a long trip to the stadium.

The semifinal is the first Cotton Bowl during which the 800-room Loews Arlington Hotel is welcoming guests. The Drury Plaza Hotel Dallas Arlington, and its nearly 270 rooms, opened in September.

“One of the huge benefits of the Cotton Bowl in Arlington is it gives us the opportunity to demonstrate, each and every year, our ability to manage a large event,” Jacobson said. “It gives us that chance to lift the Arlington banner.”

It’s not just Arlington’s banner being lifted. The effects of the Cotton Bowl economy can be felt 25 miles west in Fort Worth at Rally House off South Hulen Street. Store manager Tracy Phillips said the specialty sports store has seen a spike in sales this week, with shipments of Longhorn gear coming from stores outside the metroplex. It’s not just Longhorns stopping by, she said, but alumni of other Texas colleges.

“They’re coming in for UT (gear),” said Phillips, who was standing in the aisle. Burnt orange hoodies, blankets and commemorative 2025 Cotton Bowl T-shirts took up one side, while Horned Frogs purple T-shirts, sweatshirts and pennants covered the other. “I think it’s a big deal for them.”

Phillips said that even though the store is in “TCU country,” Longhorn sales have eclipsed Horned Frogs sales in the wake of UT’s successful season. This week’s arctic chill, Phillips said, isn’t freezing any fans’ plans.

“Everybody that’s got tickets has said they’re going. I have not heard anybody say that they’re thinking about stepping back from it because, you know, they’re die hard fans,” said Phillips. “They’re going to be there.”

Tickets are sold out, according to the Cotton Bowl. Secondary market tickets are available; on Seatgeek, the official ticket provider of the Cotton Bowl, standing room only tickets start at $99 each. Seats start at $125.

Whatever the price, fans in attendance will likely create a slight home-field advantage for one side, according to Vivid Seats.

The ticketing platform’s forecasting tool predicts that 59% of the crowd will cheer on the Longhorns in their burnt orange and white.

Those in scarlet and gray may have to cheer just a little louder.

