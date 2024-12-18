Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo unveils refurbished, modernized livestock facilities

It looked like a place to show sheep and swine, but it certainly didn’t smell like one.

The city on Dec. 17 officially opened the newly renovated Sheep & Swine Barns as well as the new show arena that will welcome exhibitors and guests to the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo next month.

The $40 million transformation turns the livestock barns into a multipurpose modern facility that will accommodate receptions, banquets and trade shows as well as livestock shows and serve as an exercise arena for horse shows.

“This is a reflection of the private/public partnership between the city of Fort Worth and the Stock Show & Rodeo,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “Our Stock Show & Rodeo and everything that comes with it deserves a world-class facility and this really reflects that.”

This project is the third of a four-phase plan to renovate the original livestock facilities constructed at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in 1948. The upgrades cost about $40 million, an amount shared between the city of Fort Worth and the stock show. The city owns the facilities following the improvements.

The renovations to the Sheep & Swine Barns include increased ventilation and insulation, improved lighting, electrical upgrades, a new show arena between the two main structures, enhanced livestock handling facilities as well as new stalling capacity for horses — 325 new stalls — and additional warm-up arena options for horse exhibitors. The project will also provide additional recreational vehicle hookups and improved pedestrian access between the center and Dickies Arena.

Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford, which has recently merged with GHC Architects, was the architect on the project.

The 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs from Jan. 17 through Feb. 8.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

