SeaQuest files for bankruptcy following accusations of animal abuse, neglect

SeaQuest, a chain of shopping mall aquariums with a location in Fort Worth that closed in October, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Idaho Monday in the wake of animal abuse allegations.

In its filing, SeaQuest indicated up to $1 million in assets, with estimated liabilities between $10 million and $50 million. Court records show $13.6 million in unsecured claims with its top 20 creditors — including more than half-a-million in unpaid rent at the now-shuttered Fort Worth location.

Among the listed property in need of immediate attention were "(v)arious exotic animals that require around the clock care," according to the filing.

It comes after a Humane Society investigation conducted this past summer found animals at SeaQuest were allegedly abused and neglected at multiple locations, including starving animals, roach and maggot infestations and human-related injuries and deaths. The investigation also found high employee turnover rates and disorganized leadership.

“Abusing animals is a failing business model,” Laura Hagen, director of captive wildlife for the Humane Society, wrote in a statement. “SeaQuest and other businesses just like it must close the doors on all of their little shops of horrors for good.”

In August, Tarrant County staff found no issues with the Fort Worth aquarium at Ridgmar Mall after PETA alleged abuse and neglect based on claims from three former employees. The aquarium's former CEO Vince Covino stepped down that same month.

But the Ridgmar Mall location closed Oct. 28, just over two months after the complaint and weeks after the Humane Society's investigation ended.

In a statement, PETA called on SeaQuest to close the rest of its locations and give the animals up to "reputable, financially responsible facilities."

"SeaQuest’s financial failure offers yet more proof that animal exploitation is a losing business model, as compassionate consumers don’t want to fork over their dollars to look at fish, otters, and birds suffering in cramped, filthy enclosures and forced into stressful public encounters," the statement read.

An ABC News investigation in February also pointed to state and federal documents that showed SeaQuest was cited more than 80 times in the past five years by several government agencies for issues including human injuries, potential disease hazards, animal neglect, and in some cases, death.

Seaquest also closed locations in Virginia, Connecticut and Colorado. Five of its initial 10 aquariums are still open.

KERA reached out to SeaQuest for a comment and will update this story with any response.

