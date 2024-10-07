Drone delivery service begins at Denton’s Loop 288 Walmart

Wing, an aviation company, has started providing drone delivery services at the Walmart storefront located at 1515 S. Loop 288.

The company operates its drones at an elevation of 200 to 250 feet from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. No deliveries are made after dark, and hours will adjust with daylight savings time.

Drone delivery will be available for select, smaller items for residents within a six-mile radius of the store. According to the Fort Worth Report, deliveries are available only to people living in houses, not apartment complexes.

Denton spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck said in an email that initial discussions with Wing began in early 2024 and continued through the summer with representatives from multiple city departments.

Eligibility varies by location, but specific addresses can be verified online. Customers must use the Wing mobile app to complete orders.

The drones do not have a live video feed or imagery, but they are equipped with low-resolution camera sensors that assist with navigation and help ensure the safety and reliability of deliveries.

Sternbeck said, as of now, the drone company will only offer service at the South Loop 288 location.